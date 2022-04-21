TV Ratings: The Masked Singer Sinks to All-Time Lows (No Pun Intended)

In the latest TV show ratings, The Masked Singer‘s deal with the devil — which was trumpeted hours ahead of the West Coast airing — paid no dividends, as the Fox series slipped to all-time lows with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Predictions!

Leading out of… that…, Domino Masters (1.6 mil/0.3) managed to hold steady.

Over on CBS, steady Survivor (5.2 mil/0.8, read recap) led Wednesday in the demo. Beyond the Edge (2.2 mil/0.3) and Good Sam (1.6 mil/0.2) were also steady in the demo, though the latter slipped to another new audience low.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.6) and Fire (7.1 mil/0.7) each dipped in the demo, though the latter copped Wednesday’s largest audience. P.D. (6 mil/0.7) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (2.9 mil/0.5), The Wonder Years (1.8 mil.0.3), Home Economics (1.6 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.7 mil/0.3) all were steady in the demo yet each lost a few eyeballs.

THE CW | Freddie Mercury: The Final Act drew 900,000 viewers (the network’s third-largest audience for a special this year) and a 0.1 rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.