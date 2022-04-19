Goldbergs Renewed for Season 10 — Will Jeff Garlin's Murray Be Killed Off?

ABC’s family time with The Goldbergs will continue: The long-running comedy has been renewed for Season 10, TVLine has learned.

The series, of course, will return sans longtime cast member Jeff Garlin (aka patriarch Murray Goldberg), who exited the show in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that called for the actor’s departure. In subsequent episodes, pre-recorded dialogue and a body double was employed for Murray, with Garlin’s face superimposed in post-production.

Star Wendi McLendon-Covey broke her silence on Garlin’s exit and the show’s handling of the situation in March. “This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene,” McLendon-Covey wrote on Twitter, “and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

According to sources, Garlin’s departure is expected to be addressed when Murray is written out of the show early into Season 10.

Earlier this season, The Goldbergs also said goodbye to cast member George Segal, who died in March 2021 from bypass surgery complications at the age of 87. In the Season 9 premiere, it was revealed that Pops had quietly passed away in his sleep.

Season-to-date, The Goldbergs is averaging just over 4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback), down just a tick from its previous averages. It is ABC’s second-most watched sitcom (trailing only The Conners), while tying The Conners and Abbott Elementary for No. 1 in the demo. The Season 9 finale airs May 18.

The ’80s-set Goldbergs first premiered in 2013. Loosely based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series currently stars McLendon-Covey (as Beverly), Sean Giambrone (as Adam), Troy Gentile (as Barry), Hayley Orrantia (as Erica) and Sam Lerner (as Erica’s husband Geoff).

