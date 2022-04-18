The Resident Adds Andrew McCarthy as Potential Series Regular for Season 6

Andrew McCarthy needs to be fitted for a white coat, stat.

The Brat Pack actor has joined The Resident‘s current fifth season in a recurring role, with the potential to become a series regular if the drama is picked up for Season 6. (Fox has yet to make a decision on the series’ fate.)

According to our sister site Deadline, McCarthy will appear in the final three episodes of Season 5 as pediatric surgeon Ian Sullivan, described as a “brilliant” doctor “with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism.” And though the doc is idolized by his young patients, Ian has a “complex relationship with his own daughter.”

McCarthy comes to The Resident not long after Miles Fowler — who co-starred as Billie’s estranged son, Trevor — abruptly left the medical drama after less than one season as a series regular. Five episodes remain in The Resident‘s fifth season, with the finale slated for Tuesday, May 17. (Get more Fox finale dates here.)

Most recently, McCarthy appeared in front of the TV camera as hitman Mr. Fitzpatrick on NBC’s cancelled Good Girls. His other acting credits include The Family, Lipstick Jungle and Kingdom Hospital, and he’s directed such series as The Blacklist and Orange Is the New Black.