The Resident Cast Member Exits After Less Than 1 Season

One of Chastain Memorial’s newest docs has made a hasty exit.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 5 newbie Miles Fowler — who joined Fox’s The Resident just seven months ago as a series regular — has departed the series after less than one season.

Fowler’s final episode aired on March 29, when Trevor informed his mother Billie (Jessica Lucas) — seemingly out of nowhere — that he was giving up becoming a doctor to pursue a career at a biotech startup. The character had been reeling from the news that he was the product of a sexual assault that took place when his mother was just 13 years old.

Fowler’s rep tells TVLine that the actor only signed a one-year deal with the show.

Fox declined to comment for this story.

In announcing Fowler’s series-regular casting last September, Fox described Trevor as a “hot-headed and passionate” medicinal chemistry major “possessing an edge and a belief that the health care system is screwed up. He’s also a genius, though perhaps just a misguided one for now.”

The Resident is slated to close out its current fifth season on Tuesday, May 17. The medical drama is one of several Fox series awaiting word on a potential renewal, joining fellow bubble shows Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Our Kind of People and Welcome to Flatch.