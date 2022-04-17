Wilmer Valderrama on That '70s Show Revival: 'I'd Never Say No' to Reprising Fez on Netflix's That '90s Show

Wilmer Valderrama would happily squeeze in a return trip to Point Place. That '70s Show: 4 Storylines to Undo on Netflix's That '90s Show

In a new interview with TV Insider, the NCIS star, who is also readying a Zorro reboot for ABC, indicates that, time permitting, he would reprise Fez on Netflix’s That ’90s Show.

“I’m a little busy right now, but I support them so much,” the That ’70s Show vet tells TV Insider. “I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

Valderrama played Fez — short for Foreign Exchange Student — for the entirety of That ’70s Show‘s eight-season run on Fox, from 1998 to 2006. He previously reunited with costars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson on another Netflix sitcom, The Ranch, on which he recurred in Seasons 1 and 2 as ranch hand Umberto.

Cameras officially began rolling on the highly anticipated ’70s sequel series on Feb. 11. Leaked photos revealed returning series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (aka Red and Kitty) mid-conversation at the Formans’ kitchen table, which you can see here.

That ’90s Show picks up 15 years after the original series finale. The year is 1995, and Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (played by Shut Eye‘s Callie Haverda) is “visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

As previously reported, fellow OGs Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) are expected to recur on the 10-episode offshoot — but when asked about a potential return on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Grace answered, “It’s all top-secret.”

A premiere date has not yet been announced.