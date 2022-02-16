That '90s Show: First Photos Reveal Red and Kitty, Recreated Basement Set

Newly leaked photos from Netflix’s That ’90s Show reveal that not much has changed since the ’70s. That '90s Show Cast

Cameras officially began rolling on the highly anticipated That ’70s Show revival on Feb. 11. Set photos snapped by boom mic operator Ross Deane (screenshots below) reveal returning series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (aka Red and Kitty) mid-conversation at the Formans’ kitchen table, which has been upgraded since we last saw them seated for breakfast. The wallpaper has also been replaced, but that’s pretty much as far as cosmetic upgrades go.

Another photo reveals the iconic basement set where Eric & Co. frequently gathered around the infamous Circle. The old sofa has been replaced by a slightly less beat-up couch — this one doesn’t appear to have any duct tape holding it together! — but otherwise the basement looks exactly as the old gang left it.

That ’90s Show picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (played by Shut Eye‘s Callie Haverda) is “visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

As previously reported, fellow OGs Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) are currently in negotiations with Netflix and are expected to recur on the 10-episode offshoot. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Are you hyped for Netflix’s That ’70s Show revival? Hit the comments with your reactions to seeing the Formans’ home again.