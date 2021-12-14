NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama to Star as Zorro in Update of 1950s ABC Series

RELATED STORIES Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Wilmer Valderrama is fixin’ to saddle up as Don Diego de la Vega and his masked alter ego Zorro in an update of the ABC series from the late 1950s.

The project, which is in development at Disney Branded Television, is described as a reimagining of the Zorro series that starred Guy Williams and aired from 1957-59, and spawned a quartet of Walt Disney anthology specials.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama, who will also executive-produce the project, said in a statement. “As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility for the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary [Marsh of Disney General Entertainment] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

Valderrama is currently in his sixth season as Special Agent Nick Torres on CBS’ NCIS. TVLine has made multiple requests for comment on whether the actor would juggle both series, if Zorro moves forward.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement, “We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro.

“Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience,” Davis added, “and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”