Legacies Is the 'Bubble' Show You Most Want to See Renewed — Batwoman and Legends Slug It Out for No. 2 in Poll

Even after 13 years, TVLine readers aren’t ready to say goodbye to Mystic Falls just yet.

As the May Upfronts draw nearer (undoubtedly bringing a bevy of heartbreaking cancellations with them), we asked you to name as many as four yet-to-be-renewed shows that you hope to see picked up for another season. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Scorecard

And as of Friday morning, when our poll closed with nearly 200,000 votes, it was Legacies — The CW’s second spinoff of The Vampire Diaries — that led the pack with a resounding 20.9 percent of your votes.

Through the first 13 episodes of Season 4 (for which Live+7 DVR data is available), Legacies is averaging 760,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down 25 and 33 percent from its Season 3 numbers. Among the 19 scripted hour-longs that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 12 in total audience and is in a nine-way tie for third in the demo (besting CW bubble shows Charmed, Dynasty and 4400).

Airing Thursdays at 9/8c — where it leads out of The CW’s most-watched series, Walker — Legacies is a show that its faithful fans tend to catch up on, though. Its 111-percent (!) audience gain with Live+7 playback represents the biggest bump of any CW series.

With The CW having far and away more “bubble” shows than ever for this time of year, it is perhaps no surprise that two more of the network’s dramas placed second and third in this year’s throwdown (which is where the real nail-biter took place): Batwoman (with 11 percent of the votes) and Legends of Tomorrow (with 10.9 percent).

Among sitcoms in our poll, ABC’s The Conners fared best, followed by Fox’s Call Me Kat and ABC’s Home Economics.

Meanwhile, at the other end of our 30-show survey, Fox’s Welcome to Flatch quickly latched into last place and never gave up, as one of seven shows to not even muster one percent of the votes.

Fun fact! Seven of the Top 10 shows in our 2021 poll wound up getting renewed, while that year’s champ, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, was gifted with a Christmas-movie encore on Roku. Similarly, out of last year’s Bottom 10, only three (B Positive, Kenan and Young Rock) got handed additional seasons.

Check out the full poll results below, then drop a comment with your reactions!