Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Movie Sets Premiere Date at Roku — See First Photos, Watch Sneak Peek

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans are getting an early Christmas gift.

The Roku Channel has set a Wednesday, Dec. 1 premiere date for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. In addition, the streamer has released the above sneak peek — which features Zoey’s BFF Mo belt out the holiday classic “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — and the following logline:

On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas doubles as a wrap-up movie for the cancelled NBC dramedy and picks up following the events of the game-changing Season 2 finale. The film will debut for free exclusively on The Roku Channel — which does not require a Roku device — in the U.S., Canada and the UK. Jane Levy (Zoey), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Skylar Astin (Max), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), Alex Newell (Mo), Andrew Leeds (David), Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin), David St. Louis (Perry), Peter Gallagher (Mitch) and Bernadette Peters (Deb) are all set to reprise their roles.

“It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” series creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. “This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us. I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come.”

On June 9, NBC pulled the plug on Zoey’s after two seasons. Negotiations with the network’s sibling streamer, Peacock, for an eight-episode final season also fell apart. In the wake of the cancellation, Lionsgate, the studio behind Zoey’s, shopped the series to other streaming outlets before landing a movie deal at Roku. Should the film perform well, we hear Roku could potentially order additional episodes. In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming for free on the service in the U.S.

Watch a sneak peek above, then scroll down for first look photos.