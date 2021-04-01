NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed — Full TVLine Poll Results

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is deserving of another encore, if TVLine readers have any say in the matter.

As the May Upfronts draw nearer (undoubtedly bringing a bevy of heartbreaking cancellations with them), we asked you to name as many as three yet-to-be-renewed shows that you hope to see picked up for another season. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

And as of Wednesday evening, when our poll closed with more than 306,000 votes, it was NBC’s Jane Levy-fronted musical dramedy that led the standings with 12.7 percent of your votes.

Through its March 28 midseason premiere, Zoey’s Playlist is averaging a 0.43 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), which is actually up a hair from its freshman averages (2 mil/0.42). Among the 12 hour-longs NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 8 in the demo — tying or topping Debris, The Blacklist (already renewed), Good Girls and the imported Nurses — and next-to-last in total audience (only, but easily, outdrawing Good Girls).

Now airing Sundays at 9/8c, Zoey’s is a show that its faithful fans tend to catch up on, though. With DVR playback and other non-linear viewing folded in, this season’s premiere amassed 5.3 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, and the acclaimed first season wound up reaching 33.8 million viewers.

Two more dramas placed second and third in this year’s “Save 3 Shows” throwdown: CBS’ S.W.A.T. (with 9.7 percent of the votes), which led this poll in 2020, and ABC’s The Rookie (with 8 percent), which came out on top in 2019. (Zoey’s last year placed fourth.) CBS’ Blue Bloods and Fox’s The Resident rounded out the Top 5.

Among sitcoms in the poll, Fox freshman Call Me Kat fared best, followed by ABC’s American Housewife (which aired its Season 5 finale on March 31) and CBS’ The Unicorn (which ended its sophomore run on March 18).

Meanwhile, at the other end (gulp) of our 23-show poll, ABC’s freshman sitcom Call Your Mother and sophomore drama For Life slugged it out for last place, each drawing less than 1 percent of the votes.

Fun fact! All of the Top 10 shows in our 2020 poll wound up getting renewed… though ABC ended up reversing its decision on Stumptown. Similarly, out of last year’s Bottom 10, only three (The Unicorn, mixed-ish and For Life) got handed additional seasons.

Check out the full poll results below, then drop a comment with your reactions!