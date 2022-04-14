TV Ratings: Chicago Fire and Survivor Lead Night, CW Audiences Rise

In the latest TV show ratings, Chicago Fire and the first hour of Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while the former also copped the night’s biggest audience. Renew/Cancel Predix!

Chicago Med (with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating), Fire (7 mil/0.8) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.7) were all steady.

CBS’ double pump of Survivor did 5.1 mil/0.8 and then 4.7 mil/0.7 (read recap), followed by Beyond the Edge (2.2 mil/0.3).

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (660K/0.1) and Kung Fu (496K/0.1) both rose about 15 percent in audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Masked Singer (3.8 mil/0.6) dipped, while Domino Masters (1.7 mil/0.3) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (2.8 mil/0.4) and The Conners (2.7 mil/0.4) returned down, while The Wonder Years (1.9 mil/0.3; read recap), Home Economics (1.7 mil/0.3) and Million Things (1.9 mil/0.3) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, not a competition — please, no wagering.