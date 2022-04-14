TV Ratings: Chicago Fire and Survivor Lead Night, CW Audiences Rise

In the latest TV show ratings, Chicago Fire and the first hour of Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while the former also copped the night’s biggest audience.
Chicago Med (with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating), Fire (7 mil/0.8) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.7) were all steady.
CBS’ double pump of Survivor did 5.1 mil/0.8 and then 4.7 mil/0.7 (read recap), followed by Beyond the Edge (2.2 mil/0.3).
Elsewhere:
THE CW | The Flash (660K/0.1) and Kung Fu (496K/0.1) both rose about 15 percent in audience while steady in the demo.
FOX | Masked Singer (3.8 mil/0.6) dipped, while Domino Masters (1.7 mil/0.3) was steady.
ABC | The Goldbergs (2.8 mil/0.4) and The Conners (2.7 mil/0.4) returned down, while The Wonder Years (1.9 mil/0.3; read recap), Home Economics (1.7 mil/0.3) and Million Things (1.9 mil/0.3) were steady.
