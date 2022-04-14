Hacks Season 2: Deborah and Ava Hit the Road (and Dumpster Dive?) in New Teaser — Plus, Get Premiere Date

Hacks‘ Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels are going on tour, and in the new Season 2 teaser released Thursday, we finally get our first peek at what’s in store.

When the critically acclaimed comedy returns to HBO Max Thursday, May 12 (its eight-episode run will roll out two episodes weekly), “The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act,” according to the official logline.

In the new footage (embedded above), we see the two ladies shopping, boating, drinking and yes, even dumpster diving together, all set to the tune of Mama Cass’ “Make Your Own Kind of Music.” And it wouldn’t be Hacks without a viscous showdown or two, as Deborah is seen hurling heavy objects at Ava’s head. Will Ava’s secret betrayal eventually come to light and tear the women apart?

As previously reported, Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Martha Kelly (Baskets) have joined Season 2 in recurring roles, with Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant) on board as a guest star.

Returning alongside Smart and Einbinder are Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med), Jane Adams (Hung), Christopher McDonald (Harry’s Law), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Paul W. Downs (Broad City), Poppy Liu (Sunnyside), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty) and Meg Stalter (Tooning Out the News).

Watch the new teaser by pressing PLAY above, then let us know your thoughts in the comments.