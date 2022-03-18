Hacks Season 2 Adds Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen and Martha Kelly

Some brave new souls will go head-to-head with Deborah Vance when HBO Max’s Hacks returns later this year: Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Martha Kelly (Baskets) are set to join Season 2 in recurring roles, the streamer announced Friday.

Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant) is also on board to guest star, albeit, in a non-recurring capacity.

When the critically acclaimed comedy returns for its sophomore run (exact premiere date TBA), “The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act,” according to the official logline.

Also back for Season 2 are Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med) and Jane Adams (Hung), both of whom were nominated for Emmys for Season 1, alongside Smart and Einbinder. Christopher McDonald (Harry’s Law), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Paul W. Downs (Broad City), Poppy Liu (Sunnyside), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty) and Meg Stalter (Tooning Out the News) also star.

Excited to dive back into Deborah’s world, and how do you think Metcalf, Wen and co. will fare against the whip-smart stand-up? Let us know in the Comments.