Stranger Things' Very Intense Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Warns That a 'War Is Coming' — Plus: [Spoiler], Is That You?!

When Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers teased that Season 4 of their Netflix hit would lean harder into horror-movie territory than any season before, they weren’t kidding. Stranger Things Season 4 Photos

The explosive trailer that the streaming service dropped Tuesday for Volume 1 (releasing Friday, May 27) scares up chills aplenty as an ominous voice tells someone — wait, is that “thing” Billy?!? — that they’d “broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end.”

Elsewhere in the pulse-pounding clip, which seriously, is so intense you’re going to immediately have to watch it twice, Paul Reiser’s Dr. Sam Owens warns a still-powerless Eleven that “a war is coming. I’m afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm.

“Without you,” he adds, “we can’t win this war.”

As previously reported, the series’ penultimate season is coming out in two parts, with the second batch of episodes hitting Netflix on Friday, July 1. (And yes, there have already been hints that spinoffs may be on their way.) This time around, the action won’t only take place in Hawkins, where most of our original core characters still reside, but in California, which is now home, sweet home to El and the Byerses, and Russia, where an imprisoned Hopper is alive, if not necessarily well. (Not that he’s entirely given up, mind you. “Maybe I can still help,” you’ll hear him ponder in the video, “even if it’s the last thing I do.”)

The series’ tangled supernatural mythology will also be unraveled more in Season 4 than ever before, the Duffers recently told our sister site Deadline. “Each season, we’re just sort of peeling back the layers” of the onion that it is, said Ross. “But this season, we wanted to really get into it and [reveal] some of those answers.”

To check out the first photos from Season 4, click on the attached gallery. And to watch the trailer, press PLAY on the video at the top of this post.


