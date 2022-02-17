Stranger Things to End With Season 5 — But EPs Hint at Spinoffs

Stranger Things‘ endgame is within sight. Stranger Things Returns: Everything We Know

Netflix on Thursday announced that the supernatural phenomenon has been renewed for a fifth and final season, ahead of its long-delayed Season 4 premiere. (Speaking of the penultimate fourth season, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that it will be released in two parts — you can read more about that here).

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” their statement reads. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are not hurling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

In announcing the final season, the EPs also teased potential spinoffs, writing: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

In the meantime, here’s what we know about the imminent Season 4: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins,” according to the official logline. “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Stranger Things‘ imminent return and final-season announcement. Hit the comments with your reactions to all the news.