Stranger Things Season 4 to Be Split in Two Parts — Get Premiere Dates

Finally, Stranger Things Season 4 has a release date — two, as a matter of fact. On Thursday, an open letter to fans of the Netflix hit from series creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the upcoming nine-episode season would drop in not one, but two parts.

“Hi nerds! Do you copy?” began their missive. “It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual-effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

“Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes,” they added. “Volume 1 will release on May 27th; Volume 2 will release five weeks later on July 1st.”

With that, the Duffers shifted gears. “So that’s the good news,” they wrote. “It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end.” Season 5, they went on to say, would be the series’ last. (Read that full story here.)

Previously, teases for the long-awaited, pandemic-postponed Season 4 revealed that the erstwhile Eleven and the Byerses have relocated to California, David Harbour‘s beloved Hopper is alive and well (albeit in Russia), and the Hawkins Laboratory (or a facility much like it) is back in business, with mad scientist Martin Brenner seen entering a nursery for youngsters with special abilities.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Stranger Things’ imminent return and final-season announcement. Hit the comments with your reaction to the news.