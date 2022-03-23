New Stranger Things Photos Scare Up Chilling Hints of Season 4's Frightful Foray Into 'Horror-Movie Territory'

What’s better than an armful of waffles and has far fewer calories? Fresh intel on Netflix’s Stranger Things, with a revealing batch of new photos to boot.

Ahead of the Friday, May 27, release of Volume 1 of Season 4 — the episodes are split in two halves, didn’t you hear? — series creators the Duffer Brothers paid a visit to Present Company With Krista Smith, during which they warned that what was to come was far darker than what has already come and gone. “When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are… The Goonies in E.T.,” said Ross Duffer. “That’s their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters, and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween.

“But this year, we don’t have the kids,” he continued. They’re older, so “we can’t do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror-movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change.”

Included among the new photos in the gallery above is a peek inside the Creel House owned by Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund’s Victor, a psycho who’s said to be locked up in a mental hospital as a result of a particularly grisly murder back in the 1950s. You’ll also find a shot of Joyce and Murray that’s sure to make you shiver just looking at it. And if that isn’t abject terror on the faces of Steve and Robin, we don’t know what is.

Season 4 of Stranger Things picks up six months after Season 3’s Battle of Starcourt and Eleven/Jane’s move to the West Coast with the Byerses. Previously, teases for the long-awaited, pandemic-postponed Season 4 revealed that David Harbour‘s beloved Hopper is alive and well (albeit in Russia) and that the Hawkins Laboratory (or a facility much like it) is back in business, with mad scientist Martin Brenner seen entering a nursery for youngsters with special abilities.

Season 5 will be the series’ last, but thankfully, there have already been hints dropped that spinoffs could be on the way. To check out the new images, just click on the photo gallery above. Then hit the comments. Which character(s) do you most want to see get their own spinoff?