For All Mankind Season 3 Gets Release Date — Watch Mars-Centric Teaser

For All Mankind will land on Mars when Season 3 premieres Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday. Before you ask, the 10-episode third season will unspool with one new episode every Friday, including on June 10.

Additionally, Apple TV+ has released the above teaser, which touts the presence of astronauts on Mars’ surface in 1995. “When united behind a common goal, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” a voice declares over the footage.

In the alternate-history drama’s upcoming run, which will move into the early ’90s, “the Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake,” per the official synopsis. As a result, the characters “find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.”

The returning cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. As TVLine previously reported, Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist, House) will join the show in the series-regular role of Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. The actor fills a void left by former cast members Sarah Jones (Tracy) and Michael Dorman (Gordo), both of whom made their final appearance in the Season 2 finale.

