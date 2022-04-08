TV Ratings: Law & Order Trio Slip, Station 19 and Grey's Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy tied for the nightly demo win, while the former drew Thursday’s largest audience. Which 'Bubble' Shows Do You Want Saved?

Station 19 (4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating), Grey’s (4.1 mil/0.6, read recap) and Big Sky (2.6 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo.

Over on NBC, Law & Order (3.8 mil/0.4) hit revival lows, SVU (4.2 mil/0.5) appears to have matched its all-time demo low, and Organized Crime (2.9 mil/0.4) dipped to series lows.

The CW’s Walker (920K/0.1) and Legacies (390K/0.1, read recap) Both dropped a few eyeballs.

In Week 2 and without a fresh Ghosts lead-in, CBS’ How We Roll (2.9 mil/0.3) dropped a buncha viewers yet held steady in the demo; the terminal Bull (3.7 mil/0.2) followed with series lows.

Lastly, Fox’s MasterChef Junior (2 mil/0.3) hit season lows, while Call Me Kat (1.8 mil/0.3) and Welcome to Flatch (940K/0.2) were both up in viewers/steady in the demo.

