Ratings: Chicago Fire, Survivor Lead Night; The Masked Singer Eyes Lows

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ Survivor tied for the Wednesday demo win, while the former copped the night’s largest audience. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

Chicago Med this week drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping on both counts. Fire matched its second largest audience of 2022 (7.2 mil) while steady with a 0.8 rating. P.D. (5.6 mil/0.7, read post mortem) also added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on CBS, Survivor (5.3 mil/0.8, read recap) and Beyond the Edge (2.5 mil/0.3) were both down a tenth, while Good Sam (1.9 mil/0.2) was flat.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | A borderline-eventful episode of The Flash (600K/0.1) was up in viewers, whereas Kung Fu (420K/0.1) lost some.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.7 mil/0.6) slipped to at least season lows, as did Domino Masters (1.6 mil/0.3), despite Carmen Electra’s valiant efforts.

ABC | Leading out of some Kardashians “news” special (2.7 mil/0.4), The Wonder Years (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady but Home Economics (1.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows. A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady.

