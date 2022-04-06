Chicago P.D. Boss, Marina Squerciati Tease 'New Dynamic' for Burgess and Ruzek in Remaining Episodes

The following contains spoilers from this week’s episode of Chicago P.D. Proceed accordingly.

An undercover assignment for Ruzek in this week’s Chicago P.D. became a total nightmare when he took dope during a tense drug exchange, to prove he wasn’t a cop. Unfortunately, that particular batch was extremely potent, and he overdosed.

Although Ruzek survived, the close call forced him and Burgess to reevaluate their situation. Given everything they’ve been through recently — including their arguments during Makayla’s abduction — they’ve become a broken family with no idea of how to fix things. Ruzek decided the best move for Makayla was to move out, which meant he would stay in the horrible apartment he rented out while under cover.

According to showrunner Gwen Sigan, this latest development in Burgess and Ruzek’s relationship is something the show will explore in the remaining episodes of Season 9.

“We will continue to play with that for the rest of the season,” Sigan tells TVLine. “You’ll see them deal with that new dynamic and navigate that new space and see if it is better for Makayla or isn’t, and how they react to it as well. We’ll definitely explore it some more.”

Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, adds, “I like that the inclusion of a child makes you navigate your relationship differently. I think if Makayla wasn’t there, they’d take the time to work through it and build back. But that process is unavailable to them in front of a child, so it’s kind of sad. They want to be together and take that time to build, but they don’t have that space, which is also pretty selfless — and lovely.”

