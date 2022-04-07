Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 2

Thony De La Rosa ought to stock up on bleach: Fox has renewed freshman crime drama The Cleaning Lady for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Through its first 10 episodes for which Live+ DVR numbers are available, The Cleaning Lady averaged 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, trailing only the 9-1-1s amongst all Fox dramas and easily outperforming fellow freshmen Our Kind of People and the already-cancelled Big Leap.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung, and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of [executive producers] Miranda [Kwok] and Melissa [Carter] and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

Based on the Argentinian series La chica que limpia, The Cleaning Lady stars Yung (Daredevil) as Thony, an undocumented immigrant who becomes a cleaner for a powerful crime syndicate, in exchange for medical care for her immunocompromised son, Luca. Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) co-stars as Arman, Thony’s boss within the syndicate, while the rest of the ensemble includes Martha Millan as Thony’s sister-in-law Fiona, Ivan Shaw as Thony’s husband Marco, Oliver Hudson as FBI Agent Garrett Miller and Liza Weil as ASAC Katherine Russo.

In the March 14 season finale, Thony successfully found her way out of a legal bind with the FBI and gained access to the syndicate’s substantial finances… only to later discover that Marco had fled Las Vegas with Luca in tow. In a post mortem Q&A with TVLine, Carter teased Thony’s fight to get Luca back in Season 2, hinting that “we do have some exciting things planned for how she’s going to do that. Is she going to dip in and use her contacts within the FBI or the criminal world? Or is she just going to take it on herself?”

TVLine's 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with The Cleaning Lady's good news.