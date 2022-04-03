Grammys Honor Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With Special Tribute

The Grammys always pay tribute to the great musicians who died in the past year, but one tribute hit especially hard this year because the pain is still so fresh: the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Ahead of the annual “In Memoriam” segment, Grammys host Trevor Noah took to the stage on Sunday to celebrate the life of Hawkins, who passed away suddenly last week at the age of 50. “Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe,” Noah said. An emotional montage followed of Hawkins’ energetic performances with the Foo Fighters and his other bands, with fans chanting along to the band’s hit “My Hero” before a final card reading: “Taylor Hawkins: 1972-2022.” Billie Eilish also honored Hawkins by wearing a T-shirt with his picture on it during her live performance of “Happier Than Ever” at Sunday’s show.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia while the band was in the middle of a South American tour. Prior to joining Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins was Alanis Morrissette’s touring drummer. As a member of Foo Fighters, Hawkins won a total of 14 Grammys, with the band winning three more on Sunday for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. His Foo Fighters bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, however, did not show up to this year’s ceremony to accept the awards, with pre-show presenter Jimmy Jam accepting on their behalf.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at this year’s Grammys, but they cancelled that performance along with their remaining tour dates in the wake of Hawkins’ death. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”