Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, who served as the charismatic drummer for the legendary rock band Foo Fighters for more than two decades, has died. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement late Friday. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.”

Hawkins’ cause of death was not disclosed.

In 2001, a heroin overdose left him in a coma for two weeks. “There’s no happy ending with hard drugs,” Hawkins told Beats 1 in 2018. “I don’t really discuss how I live my life in that regard. I have my system that works for me.”

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to perform Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. Hawkins’ final performance with Foo Fighters was Sunday at Lollapalooza Argentina.

Prior to joining Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins was Alanis Morrissette’s touring drummer.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, Foo Fighters were slated to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards (where they are up for three awards) on April 3.

Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.