×

Ratings: FBI and FBI: Most Wanted Tie This Is Us for Tuesday Demo Win

By /

FBI 4x16
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ FBI and Most Wanted tied This Is Us for the Tuesday demo win, as the sunsetting NBC drama slipped to a new series low.

FBI led the night with 7.3 million total viewers but dipped in the demo to a 0.6. International flavor (6.1 mil/0.5) was steady, while Most Wanted (5.7 mil/0.6) ticked up with its second post-Julian McMahon outing.

Over on NBC, This Is Us (4 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped 11 and 25 percent, to series lows, with the conclusion of its latest Big 3 Trilogy. Opening the night, Young Rock (2.1 mil/0.3) dipped but Mr. Mayor (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady. Come 10 pm, The Thing About Pam (2.5 mil/0.3) matched its demo low.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Superman & Lois (690K/0.1, read post mortem) and the yet-to-be-renewed Naomi (480K/0.1) each dropped a few eyeballs.

FOX | The Resident (3.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth in the demo. The launch of Name That Tune‘s celebr-ified Season 2 (1.8 mil/0.4) was well shy of its freshman averages (2.7 mil/0.6) and in fact marked series lows — yet it was an improvement on Our Kind of People‘s fall averages in the time slot (1.4 mil/0.3).

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (3.1 mil/0.4) and Abbott Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) were down, while black-ish (1.7 mil/0.3) and To Tell the Truth (2 mil/0.3 were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

ad
 