The Good Fight: Carrie Preston to Return as Elsbeth Tascioni in Season 6

The Good Fight‘s upcoming sixth season is going to feature an embarrassment of Good Wife riches. TV's Best Recurring Guest Stars From The Mandalorian, Succession, This Is Us, NCIS: LA, South Park and Other Shows

On the heels of our scoop that franchise vet Alan Cumming is returning as Eli Gold, TVLine has learned that fellow fan favorite Carrie Preston (AKA Elsbeth Tascioni) is also Good Fight-bound.

Preston — who originated the role of socially-stunted attorney Elsbeth on CBS’ The Good Wife before bringing her over to the Paramount+ spinoff for four episodes during Season 1 and 2 — will appear in one Season 6 installment. As Diane (Christine Baranski) finds herself getting further from reality, suddenly she and Elsbeth are in a similar headspace.

The actress will also return behind the camera in Season 6 to direct another episode of the legal drama. (She helmed her first episode of the series in Season 5.)

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Carrie Preston back this year — both as director and Elsbeth Tascioni,” said showrunners and EPs Robert and Michelle King in a statement to TVLine.

In The Good Fight‘s sixth season, which will debut on Paramount+ this summer, Diane experiences an “uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning,” per the streamer. “Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”

As previously reported, Emmy winner Andre Braugher is joining the cast in the series regular role of Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner.