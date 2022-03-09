Andre Braugher Joins The Good Fight as Series Regular in Season 6

Fresh off his eight-season run on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher has copped a series-regular gig on Season 6 of The Good Fight.

The Emmy winner joins the Paramount+ legal drama as Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner. A force of nature, Ri’Chard is “a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he’s a handful.”

“Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André is exactly that,” said creators/showrunners Robert and Michelle King, in a statement. “His work on Men of a Certain Age, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide has been amazing and funny. We’re ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play.”

In The Good Fight‘s sixth season, which will bow on Paramount+ this summer, Diane (Christine Baranski) finds herself struggling with an “uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning,” per the streamer. “Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”

