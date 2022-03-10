Hallelujah! Alan Cumming Is (Finally) Bringing Eli Gold to The Good Fight

This piece of casting is literally and figuratively as good as gold: Alan Cumming is headed to The Good Fight.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Cumming will reprise his wildly popular Good Wife role of Eli Gold in two Season 6 episodes of the Paramount+ spinoff.

The story finds Eli returning to help daughter Marissa (played by series regular Sarah Steele, who Cumming worked with on The Good Wife) navigate her new career as a full-fledged lawyer.

Cumming — most recently seen in Apple TV+’s musical-comedy Schmigadoon! — co-starred in all seven seasons of The Good Wife as the campaign strategist-turned-crisis manager-chief of staff to Alicia’s husband Peter. (He recurred in Season 1 before becoming a series regular in Seasons 2-7).

News of Eli’s imminent arrival comes a day after The Good Fight announced that Emmy winner Andre Braugher is joining the Season 6 cast as a series regular. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet will play Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner.

In The Good Fight‘s sixth season, which will bow on Paramount+ this summer, Diane (Christine Baranski) finds herself struggling with an “uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning,” per the streamer. “Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”