Bel-Air Finale Sneak Peek: A Mystery Guest Drops By — Is It Will's Father?

After raising several questions about his father in the latter half of Bel-Air‘s first season, Will may finally get some answers.

The above video teases secrets revealed in the Season 1 finale (premiering this Thursday on Peacock) as an unexpected guest drops by the Banks residence. While we don’t see who’s on the other side of the door, Phil’s aggrieved facial expression suggests an unwelcome guest… like Will’s father?

Will previously asked Geoffrey to find information about his dad — an act that ultimately got the house manager fired in the penultimate episode; read our full recap here — but Will later decided that he was better off not knowing. Despite this resolve, though, it looks like he’ll have to confront his past head-on in the finale.

The season ender will also see Hilary and fellow influencer Ivy (guest star Karrueche Tran) scheme to buy out Kylo and take over the influencer house. Meanwhile, Will declares his feelings for Lisa, and Vivian chats up Reid again. (Stay far away, sis!)

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, Bel-Air reimagines the iconic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a dramatic lens as Will navigates a new life with his affluent relatives. The series received a two-season order back in September 2020.

Showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson executive-produce alongside Cooper, who also serves as a co-writer and director on the show. Additional executive producers include original Fresh Prince star Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Are you ready for Bel-Air‘s Season 1 finale? What do you hope to see in the final episode? Sound off in the comments.