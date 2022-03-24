Inventing Anna Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Ranking — Vikings: Valhalla Cracks Top 5 in Debut

Netflix’s Inventing Anna easily repeated as No. 1 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while the streamer’s Vikings sequel made a strong debut on the weekly chart. Netflix's 25 Best Original Series Ever, Ranked

Anna topped the ranking for the week of Feb. 21 by amassing nearly 2.1 billion minutes viewed across its nine-episode run.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind was again No. 2, with 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 24 total episodes, followed by Netflix’s Ozark (870 million minutes viewed/37 episodes), the debut of Netflix’s already- and doubly-renewed Vikings: Valhalla (800 million minutes/eight episodes) — which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A” — and Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (inching up a spot, with 720 million minutes over 30 total episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Feb. 21 were Prime Video’s Reacher, Netflix’s Space Force, Sweet Magnolias and Raising Dion, and Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett.

Falling off the chart this week — after an impressive multi-week run — was Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead.

