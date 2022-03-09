Vikings: Valhalla Officially Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix

The ship hasn’t sailed yet on Vikings: Valhalla.

Netflix has officially renewed the historical drama for Seasons 2 and 3, TVLine has learned. In fact, production on Season 2 has already wrapped, with a premiere date slated for next year. Season 3 will start filming this spring.

The streamer initially ordered 24 episodes of the Vikings spinoff, which is set a hundred years after the History series and stars Sam Corlett as legendary explorer Leif Erikson. And since Season 1 only had eight episodes, the two-season renewal was really more of a formality. But it speaks to the popularity of Season 1, which Netflix says has racked up a total of 194 million hours viewed since its February 25 debut. (Season 1 earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A”; read our finale recap here.)

Series creator Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) will return as showrunner for Seasons 2 and 3. “I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season 2 and that production will start soon on Season 3,” he said in a statement. “While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Excited for more Vikings: Valhalla adventures? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.