Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Set for Live Performance at Oscars

We don’t talk about Bruno. But we do sing about him. And that is what Encanto cast members will do this Sunday at the Oscars, in a first-ever live performance of the breakout song from Disney’s Academy Award-nominated, animated hit.

Oscars producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced on Thursday afternoon that Encanto cast members Adassa (who voiced Dolores), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Mauro Castillo (Felix), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa) and Diane Guerrero (Isabela) — along with Becky G and Luis “Despacito” Fonsi, for good measure — are set to perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during Sunday’s telecast on ABC.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is Oscar-nominated this year for Best Original Song for no, not “Bruno,” but another Encanto tune, “Dos Oruguitas.”

Other Original Song nominees include “Be Alive” (from King Richard),

“Down to Joy” (Belfast), “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die, surprise!) and “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days).

Encanto, which is now streaming on Disney+, is also Oscar-nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles and will be televised live on ABC starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host this year’s proceedings, in which eight select categories will not be awarded on-stage but in pre-taped bits.