Oscars: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Eyed as 2022 Hosting Trio

After going hostless for the past three years, the Oscars will now have three hosts in one year.

Funny ladies Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer), Regina Hall (Black Monday) and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) are reportedly nearing a deal to jointly emcee the 94th Academy Awards, according to our sister publication Variety. A formal announcement of the trio is expected on Tuesday’s Good Morning America broadcast; ABC declined to comment.

It was back in January that Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night would have a host this year, though he had no details to share at the time. And while the hosts have yet to be officially confirmed, Schumer hinted at a major forthcoming announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday that was captioned, “Big fun news comin.”

This will be the first time since 2018 that the Oscars have a host. Comedian Kevin Hart was initially set to preside over the 2019 ceremony, then stepped down after receiving backlash for homophobic jokes he’d previously told; ABC ultimately kept the show hostless in 2020 and 2021, as well. Schumer, Hall and Sykes would all be hosting the awards for the first time.

The 2022 Oscars will air from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27 at 8/7c. Nominations were unveiled earlier this month, and Western drama The Power of the Dog led this year’s race with 12 nominations, including nods for Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Directing (Jane Campion) and Best Picture.

What do you think of this probable hosting trio? Tell us below!