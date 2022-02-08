Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning, and Western drama The Power of the Dog led this year’s race with 12 nominations, including nods for Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Directing (Jane Campion) and Best Picture. Real-life couple and former Fargo co-stars Jesse Plemons (Landry!) and Kirsten Dunst also picked up nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
Also hitting double digits was sci-fi epic Dune, which walked away with 10 total nominations, Best Picture among them. Though Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story did collect seven nods, it won’t break the record currently held by its 1961 predecessor; with 10 Oscars, the original West Side Story remains the musical film with the most Academy Award wins ever.
Lady Gaga was among this year’s notable snubs, failing to earn kudos for her turn in House of Gucci. And despite the A-list cast of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up — which is up for Best Picture — no one from that stacked ensemble made an appearance in the acting categories.
The 2022 Oscars will air from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27 at 8/7c on ABC — and they will have a host for the first time in four years, per ABC Entertainment boss Craig Erwich. Last year, ABC’s presentation of the Oscars — which earned a “D” from TVLine, and a rare average of “F” from our readers — averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, down 56 and 60 percent from the 2020 numbers to mark brand-new all-time lows.
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home