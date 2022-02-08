Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning, and Western drama The Power of the Dog led this year’s race with 12 nominations, including nods for Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Directing (Jane Campion) and Best Picture. Real-life couple and former Fargo co-stars Jesse Plemons (Landry!) and Kirsten Dunst also picked up nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Also hitting double digits was sci-fi epic Dune, which walked away with 10 total nominations, Best Picture among them. Though Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story did collect seven nods, it won’t break the record currently held by its 1961 predecessor; with 10 Oscars, the original West Side Story remains the musical film with the most Academy Award wins ever.

Lady Gaga was among this year’s notable snubs, failing to earn kudos for her turn in House of Gucci. And despite the A-list cast of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up — which is up for Best Picture — no one from that stacked ensemble made an appearance in the acting categories.

The 2022 Oscars will air from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27 at 8/7c on ABC — and they will have a host for the first time in four years, per ABC Entertainment boss Craig Erwich. Last year, ABC’s presentation of the Oscars — which earned a “D” from TVLine, and a rare average of “F” from our readers — averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, down 56 and 60 percent from the 2020 numbers to mark brand-new all-time lows.

Scroll down to review the complete nominations list, then weigh in below with your reactions.

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home