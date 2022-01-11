ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Oscars 2021: The 11 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference:

* Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game creatively” (as well as broadcast-TV’s No. 2-rated entertainment program), Erwich said that beyond this week’s Season 19 renewal, “any decisions around that franchise are going to be made by the stewards of the franchise — [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] and [showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] and [star] Ellen [Pompeo].” He then added, “We will have as much Grey’s as as we can have. It’s one of the things we’re most proud of at ABC.”

* Erwich had no updates at this time on the primetime All My Children follow-up, titled Pine Valley, which was sent into development over a year ago. But he did say that a la NBC rival Days of Our Lives‘ recent streaming miniseries and standalone holiday movie, he is “always open to additional iterations or explorations” of ABC’s General Hospital franchise.

*Erwich affirmed that there will be more installments of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise, but again had no details to share.

*Asked for an update on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire‘s fate (the primetime quizzer’s Season 2 finale aired back in late March), Erwich again had nothing to share.