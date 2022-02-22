Oscars to Feature 8 Pre-Taped Awards — Find Out Which Races Won't Be Live

The Oscars will be slimming down the number of awards handed out at next month’s televised ceremony.

Eight of the 23 awards typically announced during each year’s Oscars telecast will instead be pre-taped an hour before the ceremony this year and then edited into the regular broadcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The categories affected: documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound.

The Oscars tried something similar in 2018, but scrapped those plans after receiving significant backlash from within the film industry. The ABC telecast hit record-low ratings last year, though, with just 10.4 million total viewers, down a whopping 56 percent from the previous year, so this move might be a bid to streamline the ceremony and attract more eyeballs.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host this year’s Oscars telecast, which airs Sunday, March 27 at 8/7c on ABC. (Click here to see a full list of this year’s nominees.)

Will you miss the categories axed by the Oscars? Or are you in favor of a tighter telecast? Grab some popcorn, hit the comments and share your thoughts.