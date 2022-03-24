Archive 81 Cancelled at Netflix

Archive 81 is officially history at Netflix: The supernatural thriller has been cancelled after one eight-episode season, TVLine has confirmed.

The axing comes just over two months after Archive 81 landed on the streamer, with its full first season dropping on Jan. 14. Its season finale — which now doubles as a series finale — averaged a reader grade of “B”; read our recap here.

Inspired by the horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 starred Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) as archivist Dan Turner, who took a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. While reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi, Altered Carbon), he was drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As Dan slowly found himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody, the two characters formed a mysterious connection, and Dan became convinced he could save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

The cast also included Matt McGorry, Martin Donovan, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Ariana Neal. Not long after its January debut on Netflix, the series briefly appeared in the Top 10 of Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, where it joined other Netflix fare like Cheer and Cobra Kai.

Our sister site Deadline was first to report Archive 81's cancellation.