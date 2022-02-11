Cheer, Archive 81 Crack Nielsen's Latest Streaming Top 10; Boba Fett Steady

Netflix’s Cheer and Archive 81 are among the new titles landing on Nielsen’s latest U.S ranking of streaming originals, while Cobra Kai has threepeated in the No. 1 spot. Streaming TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

For the week of Jan. 10, Netflix’s Cobra Kai led the pack with just over a billion minutes viewed across 40 total episodes. With the release of its second season, Cheer — whose Jerry Harris this week pleaded guilty to child pornography charges (that were discussed in Season 2) — placed second with 629 million minutes over 15 total episodes.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Netflix’s The Witcher (624 million minutes/16 episodes) and Stay Close (558 million minutes/8 episodes), and Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett (467 million/3 available episodes).

The bottom half of Nielsen’s U.S ranking of streaming originals featured (all via Netflix) Queer Eye, Emily in Paris, Archive 81, Ozark and the Belgian-Dutch Dutch-language crime drama Undercover.

Falling out of the Nielsen Top 10 this week were Prime Video’s Wheel of Time and Netflix’s Lost in Space and The Great British Baking Show.

