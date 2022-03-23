Ratings: Most Wanted Steady Minus McMahon, Steve Harvey Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, FBI: Most Wanted‘s first episode minus Julian McMahon’s Jess LaCroix drew a steady 5.6 million total viewers and a third straight 0.5 demo rating (and the procedural’s fifth 0.5 out of the last six episodes). Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Opening CBS’ night, FBI (7.8 mil/0.6) was down a tenth in the demo but easily copped Tuesday’s biggest audience, while International (6 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC’s This Is Us (4.3 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady and topped Tuesday in the demo. Bookending the drama, Young Rock (2.3 mil/0.4) and Mr. Mayor (1.8 mil/0.3) were respectively steady and down, while The Thing About Pam (2.5 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3.

Over on The CW, Superman & Lois (790K/0.1, read recap) and Naomi (520K/0.1) respectively matched and hit their best audiences since Jan. 25.

ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey (3.3 mil/0.4) returned to series lows, Abbott Elementary (2.5 mil/0.5) and black-ish (1.6 mil/0.3) each dipped, and To Tell the Truth did 1.7 mil/0.2.

Fox’s coverage of the iHeartRadio Music Awards averaged 1.9 mil and a 0.5.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.