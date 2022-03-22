Ratings: 9-1-1, American Idol Lead Night; Idol Crushes NBC's Song Contest

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 and ABC’s American Idol tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS commanded the night’s largest audience. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Predix!

FOX | 9-1-1 resumed its season with 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down just a tick from its fall averages; TVLine readers gave the series’ return an average grade of “B-.” Now airing an hour later, Lone Star (4.3 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped just a bit.

ABC | Leading out of American Idol (5.2 mil/0.7, read recap), The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4, read recap) was steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Hawai’i (5 mil/0.5) were steady, while Abishola (5.2 mil/0.5) and NCIS proper (6.4 mil/0.5) were down.

NBC | American Song Contest debuted to 2.9 mil and a 0.5, which is on par with time slot predecessor AGT: Extreme‘s averages (but of course down sharply from The Voice‘s fall averages). The Endgame hit a new audience low (1.8 mil) but was steady in the demo (with its fourth straight 0.3).

THE CW | All American (620K/0.2) and Homecoming (430K/0.15) each dropped a handful of eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.