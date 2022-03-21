9-1-1 EP Breaks Down Buck's Mistakes in Spring Premiere: What Was He Thinking? And What Will He Do Next?

Spoiler alert: We’re about to discuss a major moment from the return of 9-1-1. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned.

A lot went down in Monday’s spring premiere of 9-1-1. Like, a lot.

For example, Hen reluctantly learned to accept Jonah (Bryce Durfee), Chimney’s paramedic replacement, as a member of the team; the 118 saved a couple and their son from being blown up in a Speed-inspired crisis; and Eddie realized he wants to get back in the action, only for Bobby to reject his request, creating a rift between them.

OK, now let’s talk about the thing. You know, the moment you all came here to discuss. Specifically, we’re breaking down that kiss between Buck and newcomer Lucy (Arielle Kebbel) — and his failed attempt at coming clean to Taylor, instead inviting her to move in with him.

When asked about Buck’s next step, co-showrunner Kristen Reidel tells TVLine that, while he does have feelings for Lucy, his real issue is with Taylor.

“The Lucy kiss was sort of a symptom of a larger problem for him,” Reidel explains. “He was a little unmoored after Maddie and Chimney left, and he turned to Taylor in that sadness, and that relationship progressed a little faster and in ways he hadn’t planned on. Buck is the guy who always wants to make it work out. He’s never been the guy who leaves first. So when Lucy comes along, he really likes her, but that kiss is as much about Taylor as it is about Lucy.”

As for whether we’ll meet Lucy’s relatives — she’s the black sheep her family, the one firefighter among cops — Reidel has an incredible answer:

“Not this season,” Reidel says. “Depending on what happens going forward, though, we’d love to. We make jokes about doing the whole Blue Bloods dinner set-up.”

Your thoughts on 9-1-1‘s long-awaited premiere? Buck and Lucy’s chemistry? Eddie’s future with the 118? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.