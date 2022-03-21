Christina Ricci Joins Wednesday in Return to Addams Family Franchise

Christina Ricci is making her way back to the Addams Family universe. The actress has been added as a series regular in Netflix’s live-action Wednesday series from Tim Burton, the streamer confirmed on Monday. (Our sister site Deadline first broke the news.)

Ricci won’t again play Wednesday — Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor, Jane the Virgin) will take on the titular role — but rather an entirely new character. Additional details about who that may be remain tightly under wraps.

The actress previously portrayed Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family as well as its sequel Addams Family Values. She currently stars as a grown-up Misty in Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which has been renewed for Season 2.

Described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” Wednesday follows the death-obsessed teen during her years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series will follow Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body,” according to the official synopsis.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star as Addams family matriarch Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzmán will portray patriarch Gomez Addams. Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia previously portrayed the iconic goth couple in the Addams Family films.

The series is written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, who will also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Plus, Burton will direct and executive-produce alongside Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman.

Are you excited for Christina Ricci's casting? Who do you think she'll play in Wednesday?