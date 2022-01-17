Yellowjackets Season 2 Likely Will Premiere Sooner Than You'd Think

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Yellowjackets‘ Season 1 finale.

It looks like the mystery of “Who the heck were those people who kidnapped Natalie?” on Yellowjackets will be solved within the calendar year.

A Showtime executive recently told Vulture that the survival drama — which was renewed for Season 2 in December — likely would return before 2023.

“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine said, adding that the series ideally would stay on an “annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.”

The drama about a high school girls’ soccer team involved in a plane crash in the 1990s has been one of social media’s hottest topics since late December, thanks in part to its stacked cast (including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress) and its suck-you-in central mystery. The Season 1 finale, which aired Sunday, revealed how team captain Jackie, played by Ella Purnell, died. (Read our recap and get more answers from our post-episode conversation with series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.)

Levine also mused that, given its character dynamics, Yellowjackets might go well beyond Season 2. “This is not reliant upon, ‘What’s the answer to the secret?,” he said. “This has many secrets, many surprises, and a real human dimension that has longevity built into it.”

Are you glad Yellowjackets will be back sooner than expected? Sound off in the comments!