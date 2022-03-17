The Flight Attendant Season 2 Gets April Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

The Flight Attendant is about to take off again.

Season 2 of Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max caper is set to premiere Thursday, April 21, EW.com reports. Two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on April 28. Subsequent installments will unspool weekly through May 26. The Flight Attendant Season 2: Everything We Know (So Far)

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

The above teaser trailer culminates in a return visit to the Mind Palace (or so it seems), where Cassie is confronted by a not-so-sober version of herself.

As previously reported, Sharon Stone is set to recur on the HBO Max dramedy as Cassie’s estranged mother Lisa. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism (and seeing their mother/daughter relationship damaged by it), “Lisa no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare,” per the official character breakdown.

Also on the casting front, Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy), Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack) and JJ Soria (Army Wives) have boarded the show as series regulars, with Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), Santiago Cabrera (Salvation, Star Trek: Picard) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) filling recurring roles. (Get character details here.)

Zosia Mamet (as Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max) and Rosie Perez (Megan) are all set to return for the new season, along with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight (Davey), Yasha Jackson (Jada) and Audrey Grace Marshall (Young Cassie).

Are you looking forward to The Flight Attendant‘s return? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2.