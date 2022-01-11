The Flight Attendant: Sharon Stone Cast as Cassie's Mom for Season 2

The Flight Attendant has welcomed aboard Sharon Stone for Season 2, to play one mother of a role. Flight Attendant Season 2: Everything We Know

As first reported by our sister site Deadline, Stone is set to recur on the HBO Max dramedy as Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism (and seeing their mother/daughter relationship damaged by it), “Lisa no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare,” the character breakdown tells us.

Cassie’s mother previously was glimpsed in a Season 1, Episode 6 flashback to Cassie’s childhood, played by actress Morgan Hallett.

Cuoco celebrated the official news break with a photo of her with Stone, saying, “hi mom , I 💜 you 😍😍😍😍 @sharonstone… seriously what life am I living?!”

Beyond of course her film career, which includes Basic Instinct and Casino, Stone’s TV credits include Showtime’s Huff, HBO’s Mosaic, TNT’s Agent X (gosh, remember that?), Netflix’s Ratched and a few 2010 episodes of Law & Order: SVU.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

Also on the casting front, Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy), Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack) and JJ Soria (Army Wives) have boarded the comedic caper as series regulars, with Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), Santiago Cabrera (Salvation, Star Trek: Picard) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) filling recurring roles. (Get character details here.)

Want scoop on The Flight Attendant, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.