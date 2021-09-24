The Flight Attendant Season 2 Storyline Revealed (Hint: It's Killer) — Plus, Who's Joining the Cast Full-Time?

HBO Max is pulling the first-class curtain back on the upcoming second season of The Flight Attendant.

As the steamer revealed on Friday, Season 2 will find Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

On the casting front, Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy, Rebel), Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack, Graves) and JJ Soria (Army Wives, Animal Kingdom) have boarded the comedic caper as series regulars, with Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), Santiago Cabrera (Salvation, Star Trek: Picard) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) joining the cast in recurring roles.

McRae will play Benjamin Berry, a career CIA officer who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets. (Translation: Cassie and Ben are mile high club-bound.)

Hernandez, meanwhile, will portray Gabrielle Diaz, a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse control issues often get in the way of her job. And Soria plays Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover who tries to keep a level head and stay focused on the job, but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend.

HBO Max did not provide descriptions for the new recurring characters played by Hines, Ennis, Martin, Cho, Cabrera and Aghdashloo.

In addition to Cuoco, returning series regulars include Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez. T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall will once again recur.

Flight Attendant is on track to launch its sophomore season in Spring 2022.