The Flight Attendant Season 2 Scheduled for Spring 2022 Arrival

Season 2 of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant won’t come in for a landing for another year or so.

In a Friday-morning investors call, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said that the Golden Globe- and SAG Award-nominated dramedy is on track to release its sophomore season in Spring 2022, AdWeek reports.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions The Flight Attendant was renewed back in December, one day after its freshman finale hit the streaming service.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 will find Golden Globe and SAG nominee Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie Bowden embarking on “a new adventure,” HBO Max previously said, though no details were yet available.

Seeing as Season 1 was based on the 2018 Chris Bohjalian novel, “I think that a second adventure would look something like if there were a whole new book, another Cassie Bowden: Flight Attendant adventure,” showrunner Steve Yockey told TVLine. “What new trouble can she kind of stumble into, like a male Hitchcock protagonist? How can she get caught up in something that’s bigger than herself?”

As the admitted alcoholic Cassie’s emotional arc, Cuoco told TVLine, “she is going to be trying to live a sober life. But as we know, she’s very impatient, so she thinks that things are going to be super-easy, that this is going to be no big deal, and she’s going to realize really fast that this is going to be a lifelong struggle for her.”

The idea of a “mind palace” storytelling device will continue into Season 2 “in some way, shape, or form” though “it would look different,” Yockey said. Just don’t expect Michiel Huisman’s dearly departed Alex to be chatting with Cassie the second time around.

“In our finale, she has that beautiful moment where she walks through the mind palace and shuts it all down, basically, so I think that iteration of the mind palace is done,” Yockey said. “That one has to do with Alex, and she’s moved on from that, but there would be some new version of it that would have to exist in a series, I think.”