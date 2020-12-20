The Flight Attendant Season 2 Will Bring Back [Spoiler] 'In Some Form'

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week (12/19): Kaley Cuoco

A “really important” part of The Flight Attendant‘s first season is likely due for an encore, now that HBO Max’s hit dramedic thriller has been renewed for Season 2.

After the titular Cassie Bowden (played by Kaley Cuoco) hooked up with passenger “3C” aka businessman Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) in Bangkok, and then woke up the next morning alongside his very dead body, she spent the rest of the season checking in/comparing notes with the deceased by way of a “mind palace” storytelling device.

And though Cassie bid that specific space adieu at the close of Season 1, once Alex’s murder had been solved, some version of that same magical realism will play a role in the second season.

“I think that the idea of the mind palace would need to be present in Season 2. It would have to be present in some way, shape, or form” though “it would look different,” series creator/EP Steve Yockey shared with TVLine.

Given how it gave Cassie an intermittent retreat to slowly make sense of the insanity foist upon her by the Season 1 mystery (as well as come to terms with her tragic childhood and the root of her alcoholism), “It’s an important part of the show,” Yockey noted, “and it’s really important for the show to be able to kind of literally get inside Cassie’s head to kind of unpack some of these not-great decisions that she’s making, so that you can understand where she’s coming from.”

Just don’t expect Huisman’s dearly departed Alex to be waiting for Cassie the second time around.

“In our finale, Episode 8, she has that beautiful moment where she walks through the mind palace and shuts it all down, basically, so I think that iteration of the mind palace is done,” Yockey shared. “That one has to do with Alex, and she’s moved on from that, but there would be some new version of it that would have to exist in a series, I think.”

As for what new, Season 2 misadventure would thrust Cassie’s troubled mind into a similar space, Yockey said that discussions were only just underway, but “a second adventure would look something like if there were a whole new book, another Cassie Bowden: Flight Attendant adventure. What new trouble can she kind of stumble into, like a male Hitchcock protagonist? How can she get caught up in something that’s bigger than herself?”