Skylar Astin Cast Opposite Geena Davis in CBS' Mother/Son Legal Drama Pilot

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum Skylar Astin is set to play Geena Davis' offspring in CBS' currently-untitled mother/son legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast (Wilfred), TVLine has learned.

The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (played by Astin) who begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Astin’s Todd has long been the “problem child” of his family, and “a disappointment to his super-achieving mom,” per the official character description. “A former private detective who lost his license after some messy misunderstandings, Todd may be unorthodox, but he is impressively good at what he does. Fate is just about to let him repay his mother for all those times she bailed him out of trouble.”

Astin will next be seen on Grey’s Anatomy (of which, coincidentally, Davis is also an alum), where he’s set for a multi-episode arc as a charming environmental sciences expert who turns up at Grey Sloan Memorial to visit his pregnant sister. His first episode airs March 24.

In addition to Prendergast, EPs on the project include Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman.