Geena Davis to Headline CBS' Untitled Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot From Writer/EP Scott Prendergast

Oscar winner Geena Davis is eyeing a return to the small screen via a starring role in CBS' currently-untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast (Wilfred).

The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. who begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother Joan, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage (played by Davis).

Davis’ Joan is described as a “razor-sharp” lawyer “and a self-made success who put herself through law school to support her three kids when her first husband died. Very controlling and always aware of appearances, Joan must rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her second marriage mysteriously unravels. And while she can’t condone Todd’s less than legal tactics, she’s impressed by his ability to sleuth out information.”

The project marks a reunion for Davis and Prendergast; the duo previously collaborated on TNT’s ill-fated bounty hunter pilot Green.

Davis’ TV credits include ABC’s Commander and Chief and Grey’s Anatomy and, more recently, Netflix’s GLOW.

In addition to Prendergast, EPs on the project include Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman.